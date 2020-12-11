Kevin Benning starts new senior role at Studio City, Macau

Studio City International Holdings Ltd, the controlling entity of Macau casino resort Studio City, confirmed on Thursday that Kevin Benning had taken on, with effect from that day, the role of senior vice president, property general manager, at the venue.

“In such role, Mr Benning will be responsible for the operations of Studio City,” noted the statement.

Mr Benning was previously chief operating officer at Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corp, a unit of gaming operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd that runs the City of Dreams Manila casino complex in the Philippine capital.

A press release filed in the United States also confirmed Geoff Andres, up to that date property president at Studio City, was moving in the opposite direction, to become property president of Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines), a position Mr Andres had held prior to joining Studio City.

The moves had been flagged in an April announcement. At the time, Studio City International Holdings said the appointment of Mr Benning would take effect once he could travel, as countermeasures against Covid-19 had previously restricted that possibility.

The Melco Resorts parent, headed by Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, runs Studio City alongside minority partners.