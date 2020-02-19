Klebanow relaunches casino consultancy firm

Casino industry consultant Andrew Klebanow says he has “relaunched” Klebanow Consulting, a casino advisory firm first established in 2001. The enterprise, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is described as “bringing together independent gaming consultants with high levels of expertise in a variety of disciplines,” stated a Tuesday press release issued on its behalf.

Mr Klebanow (pictured in a file photo) said the relaunch followed him selling his ownership interest in “another consulting firm”. The written announcement did not identify the latter company. He departed in November last year from casino industry consultancy Global Market Advisors LLC (GMA), where he served as senior partner. He had been with GMA since 2005.

Klebanow Consulting is described as offering market research, property analysis, educational seminars, and consulting services to the global casino industry.

Mr Klebanow himself has worked in the casino industry for more than 35 years, with nearly 20 years as a gaming consultant, according to the release.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Mr Klebanow said that rather than relying “on a core group of in-house analysts,” Klebanow Consulting would “reach out to a wider number of independent consultants who are specialists in a variety of disciplines including revenue management, market analysis, slot floor optimisation, market research, and international operations”.