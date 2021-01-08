Landing asks police to track down employee: reports

Casino investor Landing International Development Ltd has asked police to track down a female Malaysian employee linked to an investigation into the disappearance of KRW14.56 billion (US$13.4 million) in company funds kept in Jeju, South Korea, reported the Yonhap news agency.

The Hong Kong-listed company said in a Tuesday filing – announcing the money was missing – that it was “unable to reach the employee-in-charge of the funds.”

The firm runs a foreigner-only casino resort Jeju Shinhwa World (pictured), on South Korea’s Jeju Island.

According to the report, the employee had not returned to work after leaving for vacation at the end of last year.

A report in the Korea Times cited a police officer as saying that the money seemed “to have been taken away over a period of seven to eight months.”

“But it seems that the theft was not noticed as a large amount of cash was always stored in the safe,” the officer added.

The police are said to be conducting an investigation, based on CCTV footage, regarding how the crime took place, and are also looking at whether there might be any other perpetrators.

The missing money does not belong either to Jeju Shinhwa World or Landing Casino, according to Landing Entertainment Korea Co Ltd, but to the parent company.