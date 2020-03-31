Landing Int seeks US$18mln for Jeju ops via share placement

Asian casino developer Landing International Development Ltd is seeking to raise HKD137.1 million (US$17.7 million) in funding – net of expenses – via a share placement exercise.

The money would be used for “general working capital of its gaming business and integrated leisure resort in Jeju Island, South Korea and interest expenses,” the company informed the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a Monday filing after market hours.

Landing International created a resort with foreigner-only casino, called Jeju Shinhwa World (pictured), on South Korea’s Jeju Island. The gaming portion of the facility – Landing Casino – opened in February 2018.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have led to market-wide temporary closures of casinos in key gaming jurisdictions in the Asia-Pacific region; Landing Casino however remains open, GGRAsia confirmed on Tuesday by telephone.

Monday’s filing said that on the same day after stock market trading the group clinched an agreement to have placed nearly 587 million placing shares at HKD0.235 each. They would be offered to at least six parties described as third parties relative to the company.

Assuming there is no change in the issued share capital of the company between the date of the announcement and the completion of the exercise, the maximum number of placing shared represents 20 percent of the issued share capital of Landing International as of the announcement, and approximately 16.67 percent of the issued share capital as enlarged by the issue of the placing shares.

On March 19 trading in the group’s stock had been suspended for 24 hours pending an announcement that a claim of receivership of some other – privately-held – shares related to the overall ownership entity of the group had been “discharged” and those shares released.

On the South Korean mainland, it was announced last week that two operators of foreigner-only casinos – Paradise Co Ltd and Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd – were to close down their gaming operations for two weeks in line with the country’s effort at curbing the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The news was confirmed in respective filings by those operators to the Korea Exchange.

Separately Kangwon Land, the only casino resort in South Korea where the country’s nationals are allowed to gamble, recently extended – for a fifth time – the temporary closure of its gaming venue. It now says it will reopen at 6am on April 6, a date which would signify the resort having almost a month and a half of suspension for its gaming business.