LT Game says 1Q Macau launch for its Jackpot Series

LT Game Ltd, a Macau-based provider of electronic gaming equipment and management technology for casinos, says it has been granted approval by the Macau gaming regulator for the firm’s new “Jackpot Series” games for slot machines. The company is aiming to launch the new titles in Macau in the first quarter this year, a representative confirmed to GGRAsia on Wednesday.

“We got the Jackpot Series game just approved by DICJ last week and we are expecting it will be launched in the Macau market in the first quarter,” said the person in a Wednesday statement, referring to Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau – a body also known as DICJ.

LT Game is best known for its electronic table game product series Live Multi Game (LMG), featuring a live dealer but electronic betting and electronic bet settlement. The gaming manufacturer is controlled by Hong Kong-listed Paradise Entertainment Ltd.

The new Jackpot Series contains a group of high denomination games, with two titles now approved for the Macau market: “Jackpot Tornado” and “Jackpot Bonus”. LT Game said both titles “are having fantastic results in the North America market,” and that other games in the series are “due out soon.”

According to a product presentation document, both titles embody “the nostalgia of classic mechanical stepper games”.

The games offer an “achievable high-frequency top award progressive,” and feature a medium-high volatility math model, aimed at attracting “the higher-end gambler demographic,” said LT Game.

The titles also offer “frequent free games with exciting payback opportunities available at all bet levels.”