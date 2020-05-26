Macau 1Q retail sales nearly halved: govt

May 26, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Total first-quarter value of retail sales in Macau declined 45.1 percent year-on-year to MOP11.24 billion (US$1.41 billion), said the city’s Statistics and Census Service in a Monday announcement.
Judged quarter-on-quarter, the decline in sales was down 45.8 percent, “affected by the epidemic,” stated the body. That was a reference to the influence wrought on tourism by the novel coronavirus pandemic, and its associated Covid-19 disease.
After removing the effect of price changes, volume of retail sales dropped by 45.5 percent quarter-to-quarter and fell by 44.8 percent from the prior-year period. Among the major retail activities, sales of watches, clocks and jewellery, department stores, adults’ clothing and leathergoods registered year-on-year decreases, while the volume of sales in supermarkets increased.
The bureau also said that most retailers were forecasting a decline in sales in the second quarter this year. About 80.5 percent of the respondents were expecting a decrease in sales, while only 6.2 percent said sales were expected to rise in the three months to June 30. Just above 68 percent of the respondents said they expected retail prices to be stable in the period.
Several shops had been closed or had adjusted their respective business hours as part of efforts to stem the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail sales had also been negatively affected by a 68.9 percent dip in visitor arrivals – to just over 3.2 million – during the period.
Official data showed that total first-quarter spending by tourists in Macau, excluding gambling expenses, declined 70.4 percent year-on-year to MOP5.01 billion.
May 15, 2020
May 13, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020The coronavirus pandemic has been touted in some quarters...
May 15, 2020Macau’s so-called consumption subsidy scheme is...
Apr 09, 2020The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased...
Feb 14, 2020A straw poll by GGRAsia on the Macau government’s...
Dec 31, 2019Japan casino liberalisation will inch forward in 2020...
May 26, 2020Former monopolist of Macau casino business Stanley Ho Hung Sun (pictured) died aged 98 at 1pm on Tuesday at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital, said one of his daughters, Pansy Ho Chiu King,...
May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
"There’s a huge amount of possibilities out there and in the case of Macau, it seems that some of these issues should be considered or we may lose the epithet of gambling capital of the world"
Pedro Cortés
Macau-based lawyer and senior partner at law firm Rato, Ling, Lei and Cortés