Macau airport got 6-7 daily flights in July, below forecast

The operator of Macau International Airport has told GGRAsia the facility generally handled daily in July only “six to seven” passenger flight movements, at least 30 percent below what it had anticipated daily for the month. The actual performance was linked to the ongoing travel restrictions in place around the world related with efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of July, when reviewing its June flight performance, Macau International Airport Co Ltd, a body known locally as CAM, had forecast it would have “at least 10 daily flights” during July.

The actual July volume represented a 93-percent decline compared to the same period last year, said the operator.

According to information provided by CAM, seven airlines were operating flights to Macau in July, connecting the city to an aggregate of 15 destinations across mainland China, Taiwan, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

The destinations included: the mainland Chinese cities of Xiamen, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanning and Beijing, via services operated by Air Macau; and Taipei and Kaohsiung in Taiwan, via services operated by Air Macau, EVA Air and Starlux Airlines.

The other July destinations served were: Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, via Air Macau; Incheon in South Korea, via Air Macau; Sihanoukville in Cambodia, via Cambodia Airways and Lanmei Airlines; Phnom Penh in Cambodia via Cambodia Angkor Air; Manila in the Philippines via Philippine Airlines; Bangkok in Thailand via Air Macau; and Hanoi, Vietnam, via Air Macau.

The airport operator currently estimates that the facility will only handle six to seven daily passenger flight movements in August, judging from the flight applications made so far by airlines.

But CAM stressed that the outlook for August could change depending on any further adjustments in travel policies involving Macau, as well as the final flight arrangements decided by the airlines.