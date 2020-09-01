Macau casino GGR down 95pct in August: govt

Casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau fell by 94.5 percent year-on-year in August, to MOP1.33 billion (US$166.6 million), according to data from the city’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, released on Tuesday. Judged sequentially, the latest monthly tally was down 1.0 percent from the MOP1.34 billion achieved in July.

Tuesday’s data meant that the Macau market’s GGR tally for the first eight months of 2020 stood at MOP36.39 billion, down 81.6 percent from the prior-year period.

There has been recently some incremental easing of travel between Macau and the neighbouring Chinese mainland province of Guangdong, that some industry commentators said was part of small steps in the right direction for the early stages of Macau’s rebound from the disruption wrought by Covid-19.

Guangdong residents beyond Zhuhai can since August 26 apply for Individual Visit Scheme (IVS) exit visas from the mainland, while IVS applications for residents of designated cities in the rest of China will restart on September 23. The IVS scheme and tour group visa scheme had been suspended in late January, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus linked to Covid-19.

Ben Lee, managing partner of IGamiX Management and Consulting Ltd, said on August 26, in comments to GGRAsia, that investors and others should be cautious about relying on too-rapid a comeback of Macau gambling revenues.

Travel between Macau and Hong Kong is still subject ordinarily to a 14-day quarantine period in each direction. According to brokerage Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd, Hong Kong is estimated to “contribute up to 15 percent” of Macau GGR.