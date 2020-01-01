Macau casino GGR falls 3.4pct in full year 2019: govt

Jan 01, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) contracted 3.4 percent year-on-year in calendar year 2019. That is according to data released on Wednesday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.
The year closed with December GGR that slipped 13.7 percent from a year earlier, to nearly MOP22.84 billion (US$2.84 billion), the steepest decline in a month this year. During that month, China’s leader, President Xi Jinping, had visited the city. The lead-up to his arrival had coincided with heightened security around Macau and reportedly tighter controls on visas to the city for the mainland China consumer segment.
The December numbers helped put the full-year ones firmly into negative territory. Calendar-year GGR was approximately MOP292.46 billion, compared to MOP302.85 billion for 2018.
Fourth-quarter data on the relative contribution to Macau GGR from the VIP segment versus the mass segment, won’t be available until a later date.
But data for the third quarter showed a 22.5-percent year-on-year decline in high-roller GGR, and investment analysts had mentioned VIP decline as being the main factor in overall Macau gaming retrenchment in 2019.
Year-end commentary from a number of brokerages has indicated that the second half of 2020 might see an improvement in the VIP gambling segment.
The full-year 2019 numbers were also coming off the back of significant 2018 expansion, when GGR rose 14 percent year-on-year.
Dec 01, 2019
Nov 26, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
Jan 01, 2020Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) contracted 3.4 percent year-on-year in calendar year 2019. That is according to data released on Wednesday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection...
Dec 31, 2019The scale of the land plot at Philippine casino resort...
Dec 11, 2019The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) Authority in South...
Dec 09, 2019Macau junket brand Suncity’s move toward being a casino...
Nov 06, 2019A senior official of Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture has...
Jul 15, 2019Hong Kong-listed casino operator and developer NagaCorp Ltd...
(Click here for more)
"Tokyo Bay will become a leading contender and overtake other areas if [Tokyo] Governor Yuriko Koike decides to pursue an IR after the summer”
Niall Murray
Chairman of gaming and hospitality consultancy Murray International Group