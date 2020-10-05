Macau casino ops set up venues for Covid-19 testing

Macau’s six casino operators have been allowed to set up Covid-19 testing facilities within their respective properties, according to local media reports. The testing in these venues will be conducted by China Certification and Inspection Group Macau Co Ltd, which is the current service provider for the Macau government’s official virus testing programme.

The information was confirmed by the city’s Health Bureau to public broadcaster TDM. The health authority also said it would review the test results produced at these venues.

The Health Bureau stated additionally that the sampling process and testing venues within the casino properties were required to match the Macau government’s technical and safety standards.

The reports did not detail the overall number of Covid-19 testing venues authorised within casino properties in Macau, nor the price for the tests. It was also not clear from the reports who could apply for a Covid-19 test at these testing facilities.

Since July 15, patrons wishing to enter casino floors are required to provide a nucleic acid test certificate proving freedom from Covid-19 infection, in addition to the existing requirements of undergoing a body-temperature check, and presenting a valid ‘green’ Macau Health Code result.

Macau has currently five Covid-19 testing facilities, including three government-run venues and two testing locations run by private entities. Macau’s health authorities raised last week the local capacity to carry out nucleic acid tests in the city to 19,000 per day.