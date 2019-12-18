Macau casino sector adds Michelin stars

Sichuan Moon, a Chinese-cuisine restaurant at Macau casino resort Wynn Palace, has leapt straight to two Michelin stars in the 2020 edition of the “Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau”. The new edition of the guide was announced on Tuesday.

Sichuan Moon’s food is based on the gastronomy of that mainland China province and the venue opened earlier this year at the property, which is run by Wynn Macau Ltd.

Wing Lei, an eatery at Wynn Macau, the casino group’s other resort on the city’s peninsula, jumped from one star to two stars in the latest edition of the Michelin guide.

Robuchon au Dôme, a contemporary French restaurant at SJM Holdings Ltd’s Grand Lisboa Hotel on the peninsula, retained its three-star accolade in the 2020 Michelin list. The Eight, a Chinese restaurant also at the Grand Lisboa, was also able to retain its three-star rating.

Jade Dragon, a Cantonese restaurant at City of Dreams Macau, a property run by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, also kept its three Michelin stars, first awarded in the 2019 version.

The Macau establishments retaining two Michelin stars for 2020 were: “Alain Ducasse at Morpheus”, described as a “French contemporary” eatery at the Morpheus hotel tower, also at City of Dreams; Feng Wei Ju, a Sichuan-style Chinese restaurant at Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd’s StarWorld Macau; Golden Flower, a Chinese restaurant at Wynn Macau resort; Mizumi, a venue specialising in Japanese cuisine and based at the same property; and The Tasting Room, a French contemporary restaurant at City of Dreams Macau.

In Michelin’s one-star category, King – a Cantonese-style establishment in the AIA Tower in downtown Macau – keeps its rating from last year. It is the only one of Macau’s Michelin-starred venues based outside a casino property.

The other one-star eateries retained in the 2020 guide were: Lai Heen, a Cantonese restaurant at Galaxy Macau; the Italian-cuisine venue 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana also at Galaxy Macau; Pearl Dragon, a Cantonese establishment at Studio City, a Cotai property majority-owned by Melco Resorts; Ying, a Cantonese restaurant at Melco Resorts’ Altira Macau, Taipa; Shinji by Kanesaka, a Japanese sushi restaurant at City of Dreams; The Golden Peacock, an Indian-cuisine restaurant at Sands China’s Venetian Macao; The Kitchen, a steakhouse at SJM Holdings’ Grand Lisboa Hotel; and Cantonese establishments Tim’s Kitchen at SJM Holdings’ Hotel Lisboa on the peninsula, and Zi Yat Heen at Sands China’s Four Seasons Macao on Cotai.