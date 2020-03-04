Macau casinos cooperative on anti-virus measures: DICJ

Macau casino operators have been diligent up to now in following the local government’s guidelines on infection-prevention measures in the light of the novel coronavirus threat, said the regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau in response to an enquiry from GGRAsia.

“So far, the gaming industry is very cooperative in following the prevention and control measures issued by the government”, said an email from the gaming bureau, a body also known by the acronym DICJ.

A set of special guidelines – including permissible density of seating for customers at gaming tables, and ensuring there was a certain minimum space between tables in use – came into force as a condition of the local gaming market reopening on February 20 after a 15-day closure to prevent local spread of coronavirus, that can cause a serious infection known as Covid-19.

Specifics of the guidelines include that: any gaming area inside a casino cannot have more than half of its existing gaming tables in operation, and such tables should have a minimum distance between them; patrons are not allowed to place bets while standing by a gaming table; and there should also be an empty seat between each of the patrons at a gaming table.

The gaming regulator did mention in its reply to us some complaints received since the reopening. They were mostly related to a few topics: supply for gaming staff of protective masks and disinfectant gel at gaming venues; disinfection of gaming chips; crowding at gaming tables; and crowding at casino shuttle buses or shuttle stations. Casino customers are usually expected to bring their own mask.

“Upon receiving complaints, DICJ will immediately request the gaming operators to provide an explanation and send inspectors to check the situation whenever necessary,” the gaming regulator stated to us.