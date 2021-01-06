Macau daily visit tally at New Year down on daily Xmas, Dec

Macau’s daily average tally of arriving visitors in the period December 31 to January 3 – referred to by the local tourism authority as the “New Year” holiday – amounted to 21,242; a decrease compared to the daily average during the Christmas festive period, and a decrease relative to the daily tally for the whole month of December.

January 1 to January 3 is a public holiday in mainland China according to the State Council. The next major Chinese festival will be the Chinese New Year holiday, which will run from February 11 to February 17.

Macau’s average December 31 to January 3 visitor data indicated 92.4 percent – or 19,629 arrivals daily – were from mainland China, said on Tuesday the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The average daily tally of visitor arrivals recorded for the “New Year” break marked a 13.3-percent decrease when compared to that of the “Christmas” season – December 23 to 27 inclusive – and a 1.0 percent decline when compared to the average daily visitor arrivals for the full month of December, according to MGTO data.

The tourism authority highlighted, however, that the city had received 30,747 visitor arrivals on December 31, a tally that marked the “highest daily record” over the prior 11 months.

The average hotel occupancy rate of Macau’s hotels – including guesthouses – reached 67.2 percent for December 31 to January 3. The average hotel occupancy rates of Macau’s three-star to five-star hotels were 73 percent, 69.9 percent and 67.6 percent respectively during that period, according to MGTO’s data.

The average room rate of Macau’s hotels and guesthouses charged during the New Year break stood at MOP1,127.6 (US$141.2).

The average nightly rate the three-star hotels charged during that holiday period was MOP694.2; while that of the five-star hotels was MOP1,447.7, and the four-star hotels was MOP701.1.

Several casino resort properties in Macau are housed inside hotel complexes with five-star accommodation.