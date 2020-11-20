 

Macau EGM tech standards updated by 4Q 2021: govt

The Macau government intends to have the city’s Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM) Technical Standards amended by the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the full text of the city’s Policy Address 2021, the document laying out government plans for the coming 12 months..

The statement said the process toward creating the updated standards – referred to in the policy document as “Version 1.1” – would start in the first quarter next year.

Macau’s EGM technical standards encompass requirements for, respectively, electronic card shufflers and electronic card shoes; dealer-operated electronic table games; jackpots and centralised monitoring system (CMS) for slot machines; and overall technical standards for electronic gaming machines and electronic table games.

The Macau government also noted in its latest policy address statement that it would continue work on amendment of administrative regulation No.26/2012, the set of rules applicable to the supply of slot machines and gaming equipment in the city. But the government did not specify any completion date for such work, nor the nature of the planned amendments.

