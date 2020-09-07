Macau saw more flights in Aug, extra Chinese cities served

The operator of Macau International Airport has told GGRAsia that the facility handled in August more flights compared to the previous month, and noted that the number of mainland China destinations had been expanded.

In August, there were an aggregate of 15 destinations available, across mainland China, Taiwan, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, according to the information provided by Macau International Airport Co Ltd, a body also known locally as CAM.

The Macau airport had generally handled daily in August “eight” passenger flight movements, up by 30 percent when compared to July.

Flight destinations during August included: the mainland Chinese cities of Xiamen, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanning, Beijing, Tianjin, Chengzhou and Chengdu, via services all operated by the city’s legacy carrier Air Macau. Of those places, Tianjin, Chengzhou and Chengdu were new to the roster, compared to July, according to CAM’s information.

The other destinations served during August were: Taipei in Taiwan, via services run respectively by Air Macau, EVA Air and Starlux Airlines; Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, via Air Macau; Incheon in South Korea, via respectively, Air Macau, T’way Air and Jin Air; Phnom Penh in Cambodia, via Cambodia Angkor Air; Manila in the Philippines via Air Macau; and Hanoi, Vietnam, via Air Macau.

For the current month, CAM expects the tally of flight destinations will be similar to that of August. The airport operator estimates the facility will handle 10 daily flight movements this month, judging from the flight applications made so far by airlines.

But CAM stressed that the outlook for September could change depending on any further adjustments in travel policies involving Macau, as well as the final flight arrangements decided by the airlines.

In a Thursday update, Air Macau announced that in addition to more flights serving Shanghai and Beijing during the September, it would add other mainland destinations later in the month: Taiyuan, Qingdao, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Chongqing and Guiyang.

Residents of mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan that have been to mainland China in the 14 days prior to arriving Macau are not subject to any quarantine measure in the city. Such inbound travellers are however required to present a certificate proving they have tested negative for Covid-19 infection, and it must have been issued within seven days of their arrival. However, Macau’s compulsory 14-day quarantine rule still applies on inbound travellers that have been to Hong Kong or Taiwan in the 14 days prior to arriving in Macau.

Meanwhile Macau has maintained the entry ban on any holders of a foreign passport – other than Macau ID holders – seeking to arrive from places outside China. The rule applies irrespective of whether such people have been in mainland China in the 14 days prior to arriving Macau.