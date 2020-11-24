Macau visitor arrivals up 30pct m-on-m in October

October visitor arrivals to Macau grew by 29.6 percent month-on-month, said on Tuesday the city’s Statistics and Census Service. Judged year-on-year, October’s 581,986-aggregate was down 81.9 percent. The latest reporting period included China’s autumn Golden Week holiday at the start of the month.

Overnight visitors and same-day visitors totalled 308,222 and 273,764 respectively.

Due to a growth of 7.0 percentage points in the proportion of overnight visitors, to 53.0 percent, the average length of stay of visitors went up year-on-year by 0.2 of a day, to 1.4 days, said the statistics bureau.

The average length of stay of overnight visitors, 2.7 days, represented an increase of 0.3 of a day year-on-year. For same-day visitors the duration of stay, i.e., 0.1 of a day, declined by 0.1 of a day.

In terms of source of visitors, the tally of arrivals from the Chinese mainland fell by 77.0 percent year-on-year to 539,482.

Those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS) exit visa system run by the mainland authorities, accounted for 174,002 arrivals.

Visitors journeying via any of the nine Pearl River Delta cities designated as part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, accounted for 282,170 of the arrivals. Of that cohort, 135,991 arrivals, or 48.2 percent of the total, came from Zhuhai.

Additionally, Macau had 37,909 visitors holding Hong Kong ID, and 4,574 arrivals from Taiwan.

In the first ten months of 2020, the number of visitor arrivals declined by 86.2 percent year-on-year to 4,601,090.

The aggregate of same-day visitors, i.e., 2,493,147, and of overnight visitors, namely 2,107,943, declined by 85.9 percent and 86.6 percent year-on-year respectively.

In the calendar year to October 31, the average length of stay of visitors went up by 0.2 of a day year-on-year to 1.4 days.

Duration of stay for overnight visitors, i.e., 2.8 days, rose by 0.6 of a day, while that for same-day visitors, 0.2 of a day, remaining unchanged.