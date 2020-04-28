Macau visitor tally down 94pct in March: govt

Apr 28, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
The tally of visitor arrivals to Macau in March 2020 “tumbled” by 93.7 percent year-on-year to 212,311, said on Tuesday the city’s Statistics and Census Service.
The decline was influenced by “the ongoing epidemic of the novel coronavirus pneumonia,” said the government body, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic that in recent weeks saw Macau ban all travellers from overseas and impose a 14-day quarantine on most visitors from the Greater China region.
The aggregate number of visitor arrivals to Macau in March represented nonetheless an increase of 35.8 percent from February, noted the statistics bureau.
Overnight visitors (125,896) and same-day visitors (86,415) declined respectively by 92.0 percent and 95.2 percent from a year earlier. The average length of stay of visitors went up by 1.8 days year-on-year to 3.0 days; overnight visitors prolonged their stay by 2.5 days to 4.7 days, whereas the duration for same-day visitors remained unchanged at 0.2 day, according to Tuesday’s data.
In terms of source markets, the number of mainland Chinese visitors “plummeted” by 96.3 percent year-on-year in March to 88,890, with the number of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS) “plunging” by 99.4 percent.
Visitors from Hong Kong (111,347) fell by 81.5 percent from the prior-year period, while those from other major source markets showed decreases of more than 90 percent, said the statistics bureau.
As part of efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 disease, a number of restrictions has been put in place – including the temporary suspension, reportedly since late January, of new exit visas under China’s IVS. Tour groups from the mainland to Macau are also suspended. Such restrictions had resulted in a dramatic reduction in the normal levels of cross-border traffic between Macau and the mainland.
In the first quarter of 2020, visitor arrivals to Macau totalled nearly 3.22 million, down 68.9 percent year-on-year. Same-day visitors (approximately 1.70 million) and overnight visitors (1.52 million) decreased by 69.8 percent and 67.9 percent respectively. Visitors from mainland China (2.29 million) and Hong Kong (649,868) fell by 69.2 percent and 63.8 percent respectively in year-on-year terms.
Macau’s Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, said on Monday that the city’s government would ask China’s central government to increase the number of cities covered by the IVS, once the Covid-19 pandemic is controlled.
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 09, 2020The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased...
Feb 14, 2020A straw poll by GGRAsia on the Macau government’s...
Dec 31, 2019Japan casino liberalisation will inch forward in 2020...
Dec 30, 2019Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) could see 2020...
Oct 11, 2019Macau’s six casino business licensees have a good chance...
Apr 28, 2020State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) reported net income of nearly PHP777.44 million (US$15.4 million) for the first three months of 2020, down 49.9 percent from the prior-year...
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
(Click here for more)
“Around 1,000 staff will be stood down until the end of June 2020, principally in land-based sales, service and manufacturing operations, reflecting venue closures and uncertain reopening time frames”
Casino gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure