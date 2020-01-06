Mainland China lottery sales down 12pct in November

Jan 06, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Mainland China’s sales of official lottery products in November fell by 11.6 percent year-on-year to CNY37.77 billion (US$5.42 billion), according to official data from the Ministry of Finance. The results represented the tenth consecutive month of year-on-year decline in lottery ticket sales.
Welfare lottery sales fell by 15.3 percent to CNY16.70 billion, while sports lottery sales recorded a decrease of 8.4 percent to CNY21.07 billion, compared to the previous year.
In the first eleven months of 2019, total lottery sales in mainland China amounted to CNY381.13 billion, a fall of 18.6 percent year-on-year. According to the ministry, welfare lottery sales for the calendar year to November 30 were down by 15.4 percent to CNY172.48 billion, while sports lottery sales dropped by 21.1 percent to CNY208.65 billion.
In November, lottery sales grew year-on-year in seven mainland provinces: Jiangxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangxi, Tibet, Shaanxi and Xinjiang. For the January to November period, only the southwest province of Sichuan recorded a year-on-year increase in total sales of lottery products, up by 5.88 percent to CNY17.05 billion.
