Manila casino linked Suntrust changes biz purpose

Suntrust Home Developers Inc, a Philippine-listed entity investing in a casino hotel scheme in Manila that is part of the Westside City Project, has changed its primary purpose from real estate development to “tourism-related businesses”.

The company said the change in its primary purpose – that had been agreed in December by the company’s shareholders – was approved on Wednesday by the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Suntrust’s primary purpose has thus been changed from real estate development to tourism-related businesses, including but not limited to “acquiring, developing, improving and operating tourism-oriented facilities such as hotels, resorts, private clubs, leisure parks, entertainment centres, restaurants, food and beverage outlets, and other recreational facilities”.

The firm retains its current corporate name, as per Friday filings to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The company had already upped its authorised capital stock by more than 600 percent, to PHP23 billion (US$459.3 million) at par value of PHP1.00 per share, from PHP3 billion at par value PHP1.00 per share.

The group is issuing convertible bonds to investors in connection with the casino project that it is planning for the Entertainment City gaming area in Manila.

A major subscriber to Suntrust’s convertible bonds on the casino project is Hong Kong-listed Suncity Group Holdings Ltd, controlled by Macau casino junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa.

The Suncity entity is taking PHP7.3-billion worth of such bonds. The effect of the subscription is for Suncity Group Holdings to up its equity interest in Suntrust to 74.42 percent, from 51.0 percent.

Mr Chau said in a Suncity Group Holdings filing on June 11 he will “soon” oversee a ground-breaking ceremony for the casino project in the Entertainment City zone in the Philippine capital.