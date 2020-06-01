Manila casinos back maybe mid-June: Union Gaming

Jun 01, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
Reopening of Manila casinos “could be on the horizon,” possibly around June 15, suggested a Friday memo to investors from Union Gaming Securities LLC.
Analysts John DeCree and Sam Ghafir gave the commentary in the context of the first-quarter results of Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp, parent of Okada Manila, one of the new generation of large-scale private-sector casino resorts in Metro Manila’s Entertainment City, designed to appeal to international customers as well as local ones.
“President [Rodrigo] Duterte announced he could begin easing some restrictions on June 1 that would allow gatherings of up to 10 people and any businesses or shops that can adhere to the 10 person capacity,” noted Union Gaming.
“This would likely preclude casino resorts, which would possibly have the opportunity to open around June 15,” the institution’s analysts added.
It emerged in local media reports on Monday that the anti- Covid-9 lockdown in Metro Manila (pictured) was being eased somewhat for the second time in fewer than three weeks.
The lockdown in place since mid-March has led to the temporary closure of the Entertainment City casinos. The measure started as what is known locally as enhanced community quarantine, was then tweaked in mid-May to a “modified enhanced community quarantine”. That has now shifted to a general community quarantine.
But there was no word specifically on the status of Manila’s casinos. On Monday the respective websites of the Entertainment City properties said only that the shutdowns were ongoing.
Last week a senior executive at City of Dreams Manila confirmed to GGRAsia that it, like market rival Solaire Resort and Casino, would eventually restart with reduced gaming operations for health and safety reasons once the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.
In mid-May, Nomura Group said in commentary that Solaire’s operator Bloomberry aimed to “restart approximately 20 percent of its gaming capacity once the lockdown is lifted” in Metro Manila, “but this will greatly depend on the government allowing casinos to operate.” The institution was echoing comments made to local media in April by Enrique Razon, the chairman of Bloomberry, who had referred to the need for physical distancing.
Jun 01, 2020
Jun 01, 2020
Jun 01, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 25, 2020The coronavirus pandemic has been touted in some quarters...
May 15, 2020Macau’s so-called consumption subsidy scheme is...
Apr 09, 2020The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased...
Feb 14, 2020A straw poll by GGRAsia on the Macau government’s...
Dec 31, 2019Japan casino liberalisation will inch forward in 2020...
Jun 01, 2020Macau casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) declined by 93.2 percent in May in year-on-year terms, according to official data released on Monday. Such May GGR was just above MOP1.76 billion (US$220.9...
Jun 01, 2020
May 26, 2020Former monopolist of Macau casino business Stanley Ho Hung...
May 26, 2020Stanley Ho Hung Sun (pictured), the pioneer of modern Macau...
May 26, 2020Reaction came swiftly to the death of Macau casino...
May 26, 2020The death of SJM Holdings Ltd founder Stanley Ho Hung Sun...
US$220.9 million
Macau aggregate casino gross gaming revenue in May