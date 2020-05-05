Melco closes Michelin-starred restaurants amid CoD revamp

Two restaurants with Michelin stars at Macau’s City of Dreams complex have closed permanently, property operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd confirmed to GGRAsia. The company said the closure was related to the renovation works of the Nüwa hotel tower at the property.

A company spokesperson confirmed to GGRAsia that two-Michelin star French contemporary restaurant The Tasting Room (pictured); and one-Michelin star Japanese sushi restaurant Shinji by Kanesaka have both “been closed as Nüwa is closed for refurbishment”.

The Michelin rating of each of the establishments had been confirmed in the 2020 edition of the “Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau”, published in December.

Both eateries had also earned a five-star rating in the 2020 edition of the Forbes Travel Guide. The Tasting Room was also awarded a two-diamond rating in this year’s edition of the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, while Shinji by Kanesaka had a one-diamond rating.

Melco Resorts’ parent firm, Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development Ltd, had confirmed in its latest annual report filed in late April that it had begun renovating the Nüwa hotel tower in early 2020.

The Melco spokesperson confirmed also to GGRAsia that a trampoline indoor park branded as “Flip Out” – located at the Studio City casino resort in Macau – had also closed earlier this year. Melco International, via its subsidiaries, is the majority owner of the casino complex, located in the Cotai district. The entertainment venue has been shut permanently, according to our understanding.

“Flip Out is our tenant, which we do not own, and like many attractions they were closed [following a] global decision,” stated the Melco representative. The park is no longer listed in Studio City’s entertainment offerings, according to its website. It had opened in May 2019.