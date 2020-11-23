Melco says more job cuts as Dancing Water shut into 2021

Macau casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd has confirmed that some jobs will be lost as the company will be extending the closure of The House of Dancing Water show for “several months” into 2021. The resident production at the City of Dreams Macau casino resort was suspended on June 18, initially until January 2021.

The show (pictured in a file photo) was to be revamped by its creative director Franco Dragone, in order to provide an “unprecedented and further-enhanced entertainment experience,” according to a June press release.

In a Sunday statement, Melco Resorts said that due to travel restrictions linked to Covid-19, Mr Dragone and his team had “been unable to come to Macau and therefore the show will remain closed for the next several months.”

“Under these circumstances, colleagues whose work permits are expiring during the show hiatus will be departing,” added the company.

A Melco Resorts spokesperson confirmed to GGRAsia that an aggregate of 137 non-resident workers would be leaving the show. A small number of non-resident workers and people holding Macau ID will remain with the company and “continue to support the activities” currently held at The House of Dancing Water theatre, added the firm.

Sunday’s statement quoted David Sisk, Melco Resorts’ chief operating officer, Macau resorts, as saying: “It is with a very heavy heart that we see amazing talent leave. We are very grateful for our colleagues continued efforts and for having been willing to stay with the show during these difficult times.”

The House of Dancing Water had its premiere in 2010 and has been the Macau gaming sector’s longest-running large-scale stage show, with more than 6 million attendees, according to Melco Resorts.

The company’s statement also quoted Mr Dragone as saying that his team had been “working on reimagining the show for a while now.”

He added: “Unfortunately, I cannot come to Macau nor can any of my team. The global pandemic has created a situation that is very difficult for all of us, seeing talent leave greatly saddens me… I am very hopeful that we can come to Macau to bring back a reimagined House of Dancing Water.”

In June 2019, Melco Resorts had said the spectacle was to continue at City of Dreams Macau, beyond its original 10-year contract, under what was termed a new “management entity”.