Melco’s Cyprus casinos to reopen from June 13

The Cyprus Casinos (C2) properties backed by Macau casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, are “ready to reopen” on Saturday (June 13), after being shuttered since mid-March due to Covid-19 prevention measures on the Mediterranean island.

The venues will recommence with so-called distancing- and regular-disinfection measures in place, according to a joint notice of Melco Resorts and local partner Cyprus Phassouri (Zakaki) Ltd released on Thursday.

The reopening venues are located respectively in Limassol, Nicosia, Paphos and Ayia Napa. They count as satellite casinos to the main City of Dreams Mediterranean resort being built in Limassol and due to be finished in 2021.

The Cyprus business is controlled by ICR Cyprus Holdings Ltd, a venture between Melco Resorts and Cyprus Phassouri, the latter a Cyprus-based conglomerate. The partnership has a 30-year exclusive licence to run casinos in the Republic of Cyprus, the ethnic-Greek portion of the island.

The Cyprus Casinos in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos will reopen at 7am on Saturday, and thenceforth operate round-the-clock. The one in Ayia Napa will open at 3pm on the same day, but run only until 6am the following day and then repeat the pattern for every 24-hour cycle, according to the notice.

A maximum of three guests will be allowed per gaming table. Banks of slot machines will have only alternate machines operational. Smoking will not be allowed at gaming tables and slot machines. It will only be permitted at certain designated areas.

The reopening of the Cyprus Casinos venues would be “closely adhering” to the guidelines issued by the country’s Minister of Health, the notice stated.

“…C2 has prepared a comprehensive series of hygiene measures to safeguard the health and comfort of guests and colleagues throughout the casinos. It is our belief that the casinos’ reopening will not only contribute to strengthening the tourism industry, but also the recovery of the local economy,” stated Devi Kerr, vice president, gaming operations, in prepared remarks included in Thursday’s release.

C2 Larnaca – another satellite gaming venue operated by the group – will reopen once it moves to a new location, the Thursday statement noted. Employees of that gaming venue would be transferred to other locations.

The country’s government had announced a phased reopening of the economy starting on May 4.