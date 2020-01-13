MGM China flags bonus to staff, in two instalments

Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd announced on Monday that it would pay a “discretionary bonus” to eligible non-management employees. The bonus is equivalent to “one month’s salary,” said the firm in a press release.

The announcement noted that the bonus would be paid in two instalments; the first in mid-January, and the second in early February.

MGM China said “over 90 percent” of its staff would be awarded the discretionary bonus. But the firm did not specify the tally of beneficiary employees.

MGM China operates two properties in the Macau market: the MGM Macau on the peninsula; and the MGM Cotai in the city’s Cotai district.

Macau market rival casino operators Wynn Macau Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd and SJM Holdings Ltd have, respectively, announced in recent weeks the payment of a bonus to their employees.

Wynn Macau Ltd announced last week that it would pay what it termed a “winter bonus” to eligible employees, which is equivalent to “one month’s gross salary”. Galaxy Entertainment had said that it would pay a discretionary bonus to eligible employees, that is equivalent to “one month of base salary” and “guaranteed tips” – if the latter were applicable.

Sociedade de Jogos de Macau SA – the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed SJM Holdings – confirmed to GGRAsia in late November the extension - for an additional three years, starting from 2020 – of its annual bonus scheme for eligible employees.