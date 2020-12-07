MGM Resorts names Corey Sanders COO, seeks new CFO

Dec 07, 2020 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News, World
United States-based casino group MGM Resorts International says it has appointed its chief financial officer (CFO), Corey Sanders (pictured), to the post of chief operating officer (COO), with effect from December 4, 2020.
Mr Sanders will continue to serve as CFO and treasurer “until a replacement is hired and is in place,” said the company in a Friday filing.
MGM Resorts is the parent of Macau-based casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.
Mr Sanders, 57, has served as MGM Resorts’ CFO and treasurer since March 2019. He had previously served as the company’s COO from 2010 to March 2019.
Mr Sanders’ new role was announced on the same day MGM Resorts said that Atif Rafiq had stepped down as the company’s president for commercial and growth. Mr Rafiq – who joined the company in April 2019 - will remain with MGM Resorts “through December 18, 2020,” stated the casino firm.
