November AGEM Index up 28pct m-o-m, 17pct y-o-y

The AGEM Index for stocks of major listed casino equipment suppliers around the world rose by 27.5 percent month-on-month in November, to 631.72 points, a 136.41-point gain from October.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) said the November index was 16.8 percent up judged year-on-year.

Overall, the majority of AGEM Index companies reported rises in stock price during the month of November, with 12 trending positively and one moving negatively.

The stock price for Japan’s Konami Corp grew by 37.6 percent sequentially in November this year, accounting for a 39.45-point increase in the AGEM Index. Measured year-on-year, Konami’s stock price was up 16.2 percent.

Australia-based slot machine maker and online games provider Aristocrat Leisure Ltd experienced a 11.6 percent month-on-month increase in its share price, contributing 35.65 points to the AGEM Index’s November increase. Judged year-on-year, Aristocrat’s share price dipped 5.8 percent last month.

United States-based manufacturer Crane Co saw its share price increase 37.0 percent month-on-month, contributing 21.30 points to the AGEM Index. The firm’s share price was still down 16.3 percent from the prior-year period.

The major U.S. stock indices advanced in November as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 11.3 percent, and the Nasdaq increased by 12.2 percent. The S&P 500 grew by 10.9 percent.

The AGEM Index is produced in association with Applied Analysis LLC, a Nevada-, U.S.-based research firm.

AGEM represents manufacturers of electronic gaming devices, systems, lotteries and components for the gaming industry. The association began compiling data for the index in January 2005 using a base of 100 points. The stocks that constitute the AGEM Index are weighted by approximate market capitalisation.