Novomatic exec leads new board at trade body IGSA

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) – which switched to that global moniker in January to reflect its worldwide role – announced on Monday its new board of directors.

Roman Czubak, an executive at Austria-based casino technology supplier Novomatic AG, was re-elected chair.

Earle Hall, chief executive of Axes.ai, was elected as the association’s vice chair. Axes.ai is a Canada-based financial technology firm offering products including software applications for functions such as casino table game management.

Paul Burns, senior manager strategic gaming development at Canada-based Atlantic Lottery Corp, was elected as treasurer.

Returning board members were: Adrian Marcu, vice president of architecture for casino electronic games and equipment supplier International Game Technology Plc; Nimish Purohit, director of technical compliance at Aristocrat Technologies Inc, a United States-based unit of Australian slot machine specialist Aristocrat Leisure Ltd; Simon McKeown, technical compliance manager at Microgaming, an Isle of Man-based supplier of software for online casino and other games; and Syed Hussain, chief information officer at State of Oregon Lottery, in the United States.

Newcomers to IGSA’s board were: Bala Kuthyar, vice president of engineering at U.S.-based gaming technology, lottery services and online gaming provider Scientific Games Corp; and Martin Pedak, director of technical compliance at Isle of Man-based gaming software supplier Playtech Plc.

Peter DeRaedt, the IGSA president, has described the association’s role as to “to educate the industry on experiences gained and reasons that our members opted to create a set of standards” in terms of technology.

The association set up a Japan unit last year, to address the issue of technology standards for the nascent Japan casino market, and to share information gained from operations in existing casino markets.