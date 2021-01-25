Okada Manila warns against online casino using its name

The Okada Manila casino resort (pictured) in the Philippine capital has issued an advisory notice warning of unauthorised parties operating an “online casino” using the property’s name.

“It appears that certain persons and groups are promoting an online casino claiming to be operated by Okada Manila,” said the resort’s promoter in a statement earlier this month.

“Please be advised that such claims are false. Okada Manila does not operate an online gaming facility or service at present,” it added.

Okada Manila is promoted by a unit of Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp.

The statement also said that any online material related to gaming or promotional activities that used the name ‘Okada Manila’ but did not come from the official Okada Manila online-media platforms, was “fake” and was “not connected with Okada Manila in any way”.

It added: “We urge the public not to patronise these unauthorised online gaming operations, which are illegal and punishable under the law.”

The venue’s promoter said additionally that the use of Okada Manila’s name, brand and trademarks for commerce without its consent constituted a “violation against the law”.

It added it could take legal action against those infringing on its corporate identity and exploiting the use of its brands without authorisation.

In December, the Philippine casino regulator confirmed that three of Manila’s Entertainment City gaming resorts were among venues approved to offer online gaming to domestic players via their premises using a new Philippine Inland Gaming Operator (PIGO) licence.

They were: Okada Manila; Solaire Resort and Casino, run by Bloomberry Resorts Corp; and City of Dreams Manila, operated by a unit of Asian operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

PIGO licences are for online gambling services to a domestic market, rather than the so-called Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) permits, for services aimed at players overseas.