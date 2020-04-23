Paltronics announces death of executive Stephen Cowan

Apr 23, 2020 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Global casino equipment supplier Paltronics Australasia Pty Ltd announced on Wednesday that its managing director, Stephen Cowan (pictured), had died on Friday, April 17.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Stephen Cowan on Friday,17th April 2020,” said the company in a written announcement.
Mr Cowan served as managing director of Paltronics Australasia from the group’s early beginnings. He had been with the company since 1999, according to his LinkedIn account.
“Stephen was renowned for his honesty and generous nature and was much loved and respected by all who knew him both personally and professionally,” said Paltronics in its statement.
The firm said that Terri Cooper, “with her extensive experience as director and serving on the Paltronics management board,” will immediately assume the role as interim chief executive of the company.
