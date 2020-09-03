Paradise City casino staying shut until Sept 7

The foreigner-only casino (pictured) at the Paradise City gaming resort, near Incheon International Airport in South Korea, is to remain closed until 6am on Monday (September 7), compared to a previously-announced reopening time of after 6am on Thursday (September 3).

The closure of the casino and the rest of the facilities at Paradise City had begun on Tuesday (September 1), due to a staff member being confirmed with Covid-19, with the temporary closure of all facilities due to expire on Thursday.

An updated notice available on Thursday on the resort’s website did not specify any reason for the extension of the casino closure period. It merely reiterated that one of the employees of an on-site Chinese restaurant, Imperial Treasure, had been confirmed as a Covid-19 case.

The notice also reaffirmed that the moves were a “pre-emptive measure to prevent the spread of infection,” and ensure the “safety of customers and employees”.

Paradise City launched in 2017 with a hotel as well as a foreigner-only casino. The complex has gradually been adding non-gaming facilities since then.

It is a venture between Paradise Co, a South Korean operator of foreigner-only casinos, and Japanese entertainment conglomerate Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.