Philippines says Luzon lockdown extended to April 30

The Philippine authorities have extended the anti-coronavirus lockdown of the country’s main island Luzon until April 30, according to a government statement on Tuesday (April 7).

The statement did not clarify what – if anything – that would mean for the island’s bricks and mortar casino industry, which since mid-March had been subject to a business pause due to last until April 14. In late March the head of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), the nation’s casino regulator, had been cited as saying she would like to see a resumption of VIP junket play in casinos so some of that money could start flowing back to public funds.

GGRAsia approached Pagcor and the managements of the large-scale casino resorts at Entertainment City in the capital Manila (pictured), seeking clarification on whether the extended general lockdown of Luzon would also mean extended closure of casino business. We had not received any replies by the time this story went online.

The general quarantine of Luzon island that began in mid-March was originally set to end April 12. But a spokesperson of the country’s Covid-19 task force, Karlo Nograles, said on Tuesday that the nation’s leader, President Rodrigo Duterte, had approved a recommendation to extend the quarantine of Luzon island to April 30 in order to contain the spread of the virus and its associated Covid-19 disease.

The extended period of the lockdown is to give the Philippines government time to respond to the public health crisis, Mr Nograles explained. The lockdown, known locally as the community quarantine measure, has restricted citizen’s movement. They are only allowed to leave their homes for essential shopping trips.