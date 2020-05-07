Promoter of online events says Macau Gaming Show partner

SiGMA Group, a promoter of events dedicated to online gaming, says it has a “strategic partnership” with the Macau Gaming Show, an event now known as the MGS Entertainment Show. The latter is an annual casino industry trade event scheduled typically for November.

SiGMA, which usually holds an annual event in Europe, is to organise its first trade event for online gaming business in Manila in the Philippines next year.

The SiGMA Manila show had been due in May this year. It was rescheduled to May 27 to 28 next year and will be held at the SMX Convention Center in the Philippine capital.

SiGMA said in a Wednesday press release the event would “cater to the land-based and online gaming sectors, bringing suppliers, operators, affiliates, regulators and blockchain business together.”

The release added: “The Macau Gaming Show (17-19 November 2020) will play an imperative role in attracting the land-based executives over to the Philippines for the SiGMA Manila show in May 2021 and beyond.”

The document suggested the tie up would help MGS Entertainment Show to get recognition in Southeast Asia and Europe, “two regions where SiGMA Group has a solid reach”.

The release quoted Jay Chun, chairman of the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers’ Association, the organiser of the Macau event, as saying: “The opportunities for growth in Asia are increasing exponentially year-on-year, and the time is right to cement new and existing relationships between the gambling industries in both East and West.”

The statement also quoted Eman Pulis, chief executive of SiGMA Group, as saying: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with the organisers behind MGS and have no doubt that their reach in Macau and our reach in Philippines and Europe will strengthen each other’s proposition.”

For gaming trade shows held in Macau, the local authorities have made it clear that exhibitors must not promote what the city’s casino regulator has called “illegal online gaming”.

At another Macau trade show for the casino sector, Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2019, held in May last year, Macau’s gaming bureau launched an investigation into alleged promotion at the show of precisely “illegal online gaming”.