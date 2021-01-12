Revamped Nüwa hotel reopens Feb 8, says City of Dreams

Nüwa, a hotel at the City of Dreams casino resort in Macau, is to reopen on February 8, just before Chinese New Year, following a period of refurbishment, according to a notice on the resort’s website.

The renovation at Nüwa had “started in early 2020”, according to Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development Ltd. The latter company is the parent of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, the operator of City of Dreams.

In May, Melco Resorts linked the permanent closure of two Michelin-recognised restaurants at City of Dreams – two-Michelin star French contemporary restaurant The Tasting Room; and one-Michelin star Japanese sushi restaurant Shinji by Kanesaka – to the revamp of Nüwa. The eateries had both “been closed as Nüwa is closed for refurbishment”, said the casino operator.

The latest notice on City of Dreams’ website mentioned the soon-to-be-reopened Nüwa (front desk, pictured) would have 300 accommodation units, including 33 luxury villas.

China’s State Council has designated February 11 to 17 inclusive, as the Chinese New Year holiday period for 2021.

The week-long break – linked annually to the lunar calendar and also known as the spring “Golden Week” – is typically a busy period for Macau’s casino resorts and the city’s tourism trade.

On Melco Resorts’ third-quarter earnings call, in November, Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts, said the rejigged Nüwa would open before the Lunar New Year. The group had said earlier that it expected the fully renovated Nüwa to reopen before the end of 2020, according to Melco International’s interim report filed in September.

In its interim report, Melco International stated that another accommodation tower at City of Dreams – The Countdown hotel – would be “redeveloped in the future and rebranded as Libertine”, although the company did not mention a schedule for the work.