RWG biz normal amid Malaysia lockdown to Dec 6: firm

Nov 09, 2020 Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting (RWG), says it “remains open” despite the extension of Covid-19 countermeasures in the country. The casino property is located at Genting Highlands, an upland area near the country’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian authorities said on Saturday they were reinstating – for four weeks – a so-called Conditional Movement Control Order across all but three states of peninsular Malaysia, as the country continues to battle a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

The resumed measures will run from November 9 to December 6, and will affect the states of Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Terengganu, according to the government.

“Resorts World Genting continues to adhere to the strict standard operating procedures issued by the government throughout the resort and we seek our guests’ cooperation to do the same,” said on Monday the website of Resorts World Genting. The latter tourism venue is operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

“The safety and health of our guests and employees remain our utmost priority,” it added.

The casino complex (pictured in a file photo) had reopened on June 19, after being shuttered since March 18 as part of that nation’s measures against Covid-19.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 852 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. It took the national tally to 40,209 infections, including 286 deaths, showed the official data.

