RWG biz normal as nearby lockdown extended: firm

Malaysia’s only casino complex, Resorts World Genting (RWG), says it “remains open as usual” despite the extension of Covid-19 countermeasures in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya.The casino property is located in an upland area near the country’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

On Monday, Malaysia’s government said it was extending a so-called Conditional Movement Control Order in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya, amid an uptick in reported Covid-19 infections. The order runs until November 9.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary updates as more information becomes available,” said on Tuesday the website of Resorts World Genting, a tourism venue that is operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

The casino complex (pictured in a file photo) had reopened on June 19, after being shuttered since March 18 as part of that nation’s measures against Covid-19.

Banking group Nomura had said in a mid-September note that Resorts World Genting had been receiving “40,000 visitors per day” since reopening, and had “90 percent hotel occupancy,” based on the “approximately 50 percent” room inventory currently open.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,240 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the nation’s biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic. It took the national tally to 27,805 infections, including 236 deaths, showed the official data.