RWG says outside Malaysia’s nearby virus control zone

Malaysian casino complex Resorts World Genting (RWG) at Genting Highlands near the nation’s capital Kuala Lumpur, said in a notice on its website, that the venue was not covered by a so-called Enhanced Movement Control Order imposed by the government to contain Covid-19.

It said, naming nearby but unconnected residential developments: “We refer to extension of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Amber Court and Ria Apartments until 6 January 2021 and seek to clarify that Resorts World Genting is not in the affected area and remains open.”

The gaming complex (pictured in a file photo), run by Genting Malaysia Bhd, added in the Christmas Eve posting: “The first reported Covid-19 case involving a Resorts World Genting employee was on 24 November 2020. All close contacts of this case have completed the required medical treatment, quarantine period and tests, prior to resuming duties.”

The resort added that its “safety protocol is robust and provides a safe environment for guests and employees”.

The property also noted that as part of its efforts “to keep the resort safe,” Resorts World Genting required “all its employees, including third-party employees and contractors,” to undergo a “strict screening and testing regime for Covid-19 on a regular basis”.

The Genting Malaysia flagship complex – Malaysia’s only licensed casino operation – said its Covid-19 testing procedures included “antibody and more recently antigen tests on employees,” – including third-party employees and contractors – and added such checks were conducted “on a regular basis”.

The screening and testing programme was in “full compliance with standard operating procedures” required by the Malaysian government.

Genting Malaysia, which also operates casinos in the United Kingdom and Egypt; as well as the United States and the Bahamas, said in a late-November filing that it had narrowed its quarterly loss nearly 22 percent sequentially in the three months to September 30.

Operations at Genting Malaysia’s main money maker, Resorts World Genting, were suspended from March 18 until June 19, as part of national efforts to contain the novel coronavirus associated with the Covid-19 infection. Subsequently the complex has been running at reduced capacity as a safety precaution.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health said on its website that as of 12pm on Monday, the prior 24 hours had generated 1,594 new Covid-19 cases nationally, taking the overall tally to 106,690, with 455 deaths ascribed to the disease.