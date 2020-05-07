RWG still shut as Malaysia starts moving out of lockdown

The promoter of the Resorts World Genting (RWG) tourism complex (pictured) – including the only licensed casino venue in Malaysia – said in a notice posted on the property’s website that the resort would remain closed as the government there decided to ease the lockdown measures this week. The shutdown of the entire resort operations in Malaysia had been set to run until May 12, according to Genting Malaysia Bhd.

The pause in operations applied to Resorts World Genting – a resort with theme parks that is located at Genting Highlands near Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur. It also applied to several non-gaming resorts that Genting Malaysia runs in that country: Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi.

The Malaysia government had introduced in mid-March a strict lockdown measures as part of efforts to stem the further spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Such measures – including restrictions on people’s movement and curfews – had been extended until May 12.

On May 1, the government said business activities would be able to resume starting May 4, as the country was to enter a partially eased lockdown.

The government said nonetheless that it would enforce guidelines for companies to ensure there are no large gatherings and people take precautions to reduce risk of infections. Companies were also encouraged to let employees work from home if possible.

Despite the eased lockdown, “Resorts World Genting, Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi will remain closed until further notice,” said Genting Malaysia in its latest statement. The properties have been closed since March 18. The temporary suspension of operations has been extended three times, the latest until May 12.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary announcements as more information becomes available,” said the casino resort operator.

Banking group Nomura said in a recent note that it expected Genting Malaysia’s annual revenues to return to 2019 levels only by 2022, via a “tick-shaped” recovery.

Malaysia’s daily increase in new coronavirus cases has eased, remaining below 100 for the last two weeks. The nation reported 45 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 6,428 infections.