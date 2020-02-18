RWM promoter part of parent’s carbon neutral plan

Feb 18, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
Philippine firm Alliance Global Group Inc says the conglomerate aims to be carbon neutral in ten years, and also aspires to generate “at least” five million “direct and indirect jobs” by 2030. Alliance Global is a partner – alongside cruise company Genting Hong Kong Ltd – in Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, the promoter of the Resorts World Manila (RWM) casino complex (pictured) in the Philippine capital.
Alliance Global mentioned the aim in a statement filed on Monday with the Philippine Stock Exchange. The group said the aspiration was part of its contribution to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The document stated that Travellers International will focus more on “projects that utilise renewable energy such as solar, and the employment of more local hires in its casino and hotel operations”.
The complex, at Newport City, next to Manila International Airport, was the first of the new-style private-sector gaming complexes in the Manila market and had a first-phase launch in 2009.
Resorts World Manila is still undergoing expansion and is due to add this year an eighth hotel brand – a five-star Hotel Okura Manila – to the seven it has currently. Several of the existing seven – Hilton Manila Hotel and Sheraton Manila Hotel – are also five-star properties of the sort favoured by high-roller gamblers in Asian casino markets.
According to the filing lodged with the country’s bourse, Alliance Global, led by Andrew Tan, currently employs over 80,000 people in its various businesses across the country. The group’s interests include also real estate development and fast-food retailing.
