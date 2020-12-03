RWS, MBS resorts accept Sing govt tourism subsidy vouchers

Singapore casino complex Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) says it is offering Singaporeans chances to spend SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, a government-voucher subsidy scheme designed to promote domestic tourism.

The city-state has been largely closed to most foreign visitors since Covid-19 containment measures introduced earlier this year.

In a Wednesday press release, the property (pictured), promoted by Genting Singapore Ltd, said its promotions and packages for hotel stays and non-gaming attractions were being introduced this week via five online booking partners: Changi Travel Services, also known as Changi Recommends; GlobalTix; Klook and UOB Travel Planners, in partnership; as well as Traveloka and Trip.com.

“The value-for-money promotions and packages can be purchased using your SGD$100 [about US$75] SingapoRediscovers Vouchers from 1 December 2020 to 30 June 2021,” stated the release from Resorts World Sentosa.

Elsewhere in the city-state, the Marina Bay Sands casino resort, promoted by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp, said on its website in a mid-November posting that it was accepting the vouchers at the property.

In September, the Singapore government announced that Singaporeans aged 18 and above during the current year would each receive SGD100 in digital vouchers to spend on staycations, tickets to leisure attractions and local tours.

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers are accessible via the SingPass card from this month, and can be used to offset ticket purchases and hotel stays until the end of June next year. Permanent residents are not eligible for the vouchers.

Adult Singaporeans will also be able to purchase up to six subsidised tickets for attractions and tours – each at a discount of SGD10 – for those under 18 from December to the end of next June.

In July this year, Singapore Tourism Board said it and two other government agencies had set aside SGD45 million to encourage domestic tourism, as the city-state’s economy recovers from measures to contain Covid-19.