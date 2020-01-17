Sands China declares US$0.13 interim dividend

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd announced on Friday an interim dividend of HKD0.99 (US$0.13) per share.

The firm said it expects to pay the dividend on February 21 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members on February 5.

In August, Sands China stated in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that profit for the six months to June 30 had increased 9.0 percent judged year-on-year, to nearly US$1.07 million. It added that net revenues in the first half rose 4.8 percent year-on-year, to US$4.47 billion.

The firm said at the time that net revenues increased in the majority of the group’s business categories, “mainly driven by ramp-up of the Parisian Macao” (pictured), one of its themed Cotai resorts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp, the parent company of Sands China, is pushing forward with a previously-announced US$2.2 billion in investment in Macau, including rebranding the Sands Cotai Central complex as the Londoner Macao, a property themed on architecture from the United Kingdom’s capital city.