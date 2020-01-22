Sci Games has ex Aristocrat trio all in senior posts soon

Scientific Games Corp, a conglomerate covering land-based casino equipment supply, lottery services and online gaming, has confirmed it has hired three executives that have previously worked for its market rival, casino technology and online gaming services supplier the Aristocrat group, and that they will all be in place come March 1.

The fresh appointments are for what Scientific Games calls the “gaming” component of its business.

Connie James, a former chief financial officer (CFO) of the global, land-based gaming division at Aristocrat Technologies Inc – the United States-based part of the Australia-founded Aristocrat group – joined Scientific Games on January 6 as CFO, gaming. She had most recently served as corporate vice president finance – business operations and supply chain, at Cargill Corp, a United States-based conglomerate in food, agricultural and industrial products.

In a Tuesday press release, Scientific Games also confirmed that – as reported in July by GGRAsia – former Aristocrat executives Matt Wilson and Siobhan Lane were poised to join Scientific Games. Mr Wilson will start on March 1 as executive vice president and group chief executive, gaming. Ms Lane commences her role on February 1 as chief commercial officer, gaming.

Mr Wilson – who has also worked for Aristocrat in the Macau market – was most recently Aristocrat president and managing director, Americas. Ms Lane most recently served as senior vice president of marketing and gaming operations at Aristocrat Technologies.

Derik Mooberry, who has served as Scientific Games’ gaming group chief executive, is to take up what the group called a “strategic advisory role to support the new leadership team”.

Barry Cottle, Scientific Games’ corporate president and chief executive, said in prepared remarks contained in Tuesday’s announcement: “A strong team of passionate people is the foundation of any great business and will further solidify our position as the world leader in gaming entertainment.”