Sci Games title ‘Hurricane Horse’ approved within Apac

Scientific Games Corp says it has approval within Asia-Pacific (Apac) for “Hurricane Horse” (pictured), the third Duo Fu Duo Cai-series game on the DualosX cabinet.

The company said in an email to GGRAsia, in response to our enquiry, that as with another recent newcomer – “Jin Ji Bao Xi – Singing Cats” in the “Jin Ji Bao Xi” family of games – Duo Fu Duo Cai Hurricane Horse was “approved and available in… Macau, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Saipan, Goa, Nepal and the Philippines”.

The new game features what Scientific Games calls “player-favourite” game and jackpot features called respectively ‘All Ways’ and ‘All Up’.

Hurricane Horse also includes new, player-selectable free games, and a ‘Fu Bat Substitute’ feature during paid spins.

The free games feature is awarded if three or more ‘Element’ symbols appear. Players can select from one of the free games options, including a ‘Mystery Choice’.

During the free games feature, Fu Bats are guaranteed with each spin, with the number of Fu Bats depending on which feature option is selected.

The free games feature can be triggered again during the free games by two or more Element symbols.

The DualosX cabinet became operational in Asia in 2019.