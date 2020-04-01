Sega Sammy promotes Scott Winzeler to CEO, president

Japan-based gaming equipment supplier Sega Sammy Creation Inc announced on Wednesday the appointment of Scott Winzeler as the firm’s new president and chief executive. The appointment was with immediate effect, said the firm.

Mr Winzeler (pictured) was the chairman and chief executive of company subsidiary Sega Sammy Creation USA Inc. He will retain those positions, a Sega Sammy Creation representative told GGRAsia.

“Scott’s experience in the gaming industry and in Japanese business will be a major asset as we move forward in expanding our global market” reach, said Sega Sammy Creation in a press release.

Mr Winzeler had been appointed in April last year to lead the North American division of Sega Sammy Creation.

The firm stated in its press release that Mr Winzeler has “over 25 years of experience in the gaming industry”. That includes a spell as managing director of the Asian operations of casino supplier International Game Technology Inc.

Mr Winzeler was quoted in the press release as saying: “This change in organisational structure will allow us to more efficiently communicate the needs of our casino operator customers with the development team and accelerate our product development efforts.”

Sega Sammy Creation supplies equipment to regulated markets across Asia and to Nevada, in the United States. The company was founded in June 2013 as part of Japan’s Sega Sammy Group.