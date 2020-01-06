Sega Sammy’s Baccarat Maximum Fortune at Okada Manila

Japan’s Sega Sammy Creation Inc says its standalone electronic gaming machine product “Baccarat Maximum Fortune” (pictured) is now in operation at the Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippine capital.

Sega Sammy Creation’s statement – issued on Monday – did not specify the number of units installed at Okada Manila. But the Japanese casino gaming equipment maker stated that the product, which it said was also on “prominent Macau casino floors”, had seen “strong performance” in the latter market.

“We believe that the baccarat title that is getting rave reviews in Macau will also do well with players in the Philippines,” said Masahiro Kurosaki, head of the Asia sales division of Sega Sammy Creation, in a prepared statement included in Monday’s press release.

According to the firm’s information, the “Quick Result Display” function of Baccarat Maximum Fortune – still awaiting a patent – allows players to view immediatlely prior game results generated by the machine. This viewing is made possible by pressing what the firm termed an “action button” during bet time, even if the machine user have not yet placed any bets via the device.

Players in Asian markets – who often like to wait for what they perceive as a trend or pattern regarding game results before making a wager – can opt to delay betting until “desirable result trends” appear, noted the Japanese manufacturer.

“This [Quick Result Display] function is also a new solution to the age-old table game problem where players leave tables or do not bet when the game flow is not to their liking,” Sega Sammy Creation noted in their Monday release.

The Quick Result Display function is also to be made available in the other standalone products: “Roulette Maximum Fortune” and “SicBo Maximum Fortune”.