Service certification for Meg-Star Venetian Macao club

Jan 21, 2020 Industry Talk, Latest News, Macau  

Macau junket investor Meg-Star Group says its Venetian Macao Meg-Star International Club has had its customer-service quality certified by SGS SA, a testing laboratory business based in Switzerland.

The “Service Quality Certification” award was presented by Miranda Kwan (pictured left), certification and business enhancement director from SGS Hong Kong Ltd, to Ben Leong (pictured right), chief executive of Meg-Star Group, at a charity event and dinner held in Macau by the latter organisation on Sunday.

A press notice issued by Meg-Star on Monday said its particular VIP club had met more than 260 prescribed service standards in order to achieve the certification.

They included functions of concierge services, VIP services and the cage. Services examined included: professional effort in terms of overall guest service; provision of 24-hour limousine service for clients; and the club’s approach in handling account enquiries and client bookings.

Mr Leong said in prepared remarks carried in the press release, that being “customer-oriented and a pioneer” in terms of excellence of service were “core” values of the group.

The release quoted the junket brand as stating: “In 2020, we will strictly follow SGS service standards to achieve a uniform and high-quality service level in all venues” of the group.

