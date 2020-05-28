Shareholders nod GEN Singapore US$212mln dividend

May 28, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Singapore, Top of the deck
Stockholders of casino operator Genting Singapore Ltd on Thursday approved at the annual general meeting a final dividend for 2019 amounting in aggregate to about SGD302 million (US$212.8 million), said the company in a filing. The company is the operator of the Resorts World Sentosa casino resort (pictured) in Singapore.
The firm’s board had recommended a dividend for full-year 2019 of SGD0.025 per share. Genting Singapore had just above 12.09 billion outstanding shares, according to its corporate website. In September, the firm paid an interim dividend of SGD0.015.
Full-year 2019 profit at Genting Singapore fell 8.8 percent, on total revenue that declined 2.3 percent year-on-year. Such profit was SGD688.6 million compared with SGD755.4 million in the prior year.
Genting Singapore’s operations have more recently been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The firm said earlier this month that its resort had been “severely affected”, with disruption starting as early as the end of January.
The group had suspended “almost all” operations at Resorts World Sentosa since April 7, in line with Singapore government directives aimed at controlling Covid-19. The property’s gaming venue is to remain shut beyond June 1, the city-state’s Casino Regulatory Authority confirmed to GGRAsia last week.
In a written reply, Genting Singapore told us that it would “work closely” with the Singapore authorities in the “reopening plans” of Resorts World Sentosa, in order to receive “in a safe manner, in line with the government’s health directives.”
Moody’s Investors Service Inc last week reaffirmed the “A3” rating of Genting Singapore but changed the firm’s outlook to “negative”.
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 27, 2020
May 25, 2020The coronavirus pandemic has been touted in some quarters...
May 15, 2020Macau’s so-called consumption subsidy scheme is...
Apr 09, 2020The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to increased...
Feb 14, 2020A straw poll by GGRAsia on the Macau government’s...
Dec 31, 2019Japan casino liberalisation will inch forward in 2020...
May 28, 2020Stockholders of casino operator Genting Singapore Ltd on Thursday approved at the annual general meeting a final dividend for 2019 amounting in aggregate to about SGD302 million (US$212.8 million),...
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 26, 2020Former monopolist of Macau casino business Stanley Ho Hung...
May 26, 2020Stanley Ho Hung Sun (pictured), the pioneer of modern Macau...
May 26, 2020Reaction came swiftly to the death of Macau casino...
May 26, 2020The death of SJM Holdings Ltd founder Stanley Ho Hung Sun...
"This timeline set by [Japan's] national government now works as a strong drive for regional cities to keep up their own selection processes [of IR operators]"
Ayako Nakayama
Director of the Japan IR Association