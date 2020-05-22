Singapore casinos to remain shut beyond June 1: CRA

The gaming venues of Singapore’s two casino resorts are to remain shut beyond June 1, the city-state’s Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) confirmed to GGRAsia. Singapore will see three-quarters of its economy resume normal operations when measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic are eased from June 2, the government said earlier this week.

Singapore has two casino complexes: Resorts World Sentosa, operated by Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd, a unit of Genting Singapore Ltd; and Marina Bay Sands (pictured), operated by Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd, a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.

“The Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on 19 May the list of businesses which are allowed to resume operations from 2 June 2020 onwards. Casinos are not included within the list,” said the CRA in an emailed statement to us.

It added: “The government will further monitor and assess developments in the Covid-19 situation to determine the appropriate timelines for the gradual resumption of more businesses and activities, including the casinos.”

The Singapore government has said that businesses in the city would be allowed to resume activities in a phased manner, following restrictions that had been extended until June 1. It said it would first allow economic activities that do not pose high risk of virus transmission to resume operation. “But social, economic and entertainment activities that carry higher risk will remain closed,” it stated.

“With the phased approach, we are ready to help our workers go back to work and allow businesses to resume in a safe way,” said the government.

Marina Bay Sands said on its official website that the property “remains closed in support of the Singapore government’s ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 situation”.

“We are working closely with the authorities on our reopening schedule, in line with Singapore’s gradual resumption of business activities in phases,” it added.

According to the list published by the Singapore government, hotels are not part of phase one of the reopening process. Some restaurants will be allowed to reopen in phase one, but only for takeaway food and deliveries to customers; no dine-in services to be allowed in that first phase.

Genting Singapore said last week that its business was “severely affected” by disruption caused by Covid-19 starting as early as the end of January, with things “worsening” over the first quarter. The company said that suspension of operations was “likely to continue into the near future.”