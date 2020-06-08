Singapore reviews casino law re FATF compliance: report

Singapore’s government and its casino regulator are reviewing provisions in the country’s Casino Control Act in order “fully” to comply with reporting standards recommended for such business by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), it has been reported.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and CRA [Casino Regulatory Authority] are reviewing the legislative thresholds in the Casino Control Act with a view to lowering these thresholds further to fully comply with the FATF standards,” the CRA said in a statement emailed to Bloomberg.

GGRAsia has approached the CRA seeking a copy of the statement.

In a November mutual evaluation report of Singapore’s anti-money laundering efforts and countermeasures against terrorist financing, the FATF had said the city-state was only “partially compliant” with its standards, based on “deficiencies with regard to the inadequate customer due diligence requirements applicable to casinos, real estate agents, precious stones and metals dealers and accountants.”

The FATF did not refer to any particular Singapore casino. The local market is a duopoly divided between Marina Bay Sands, operated by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp; and Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd.

The FATF has set US$3,000 as its advised reporting threshold for transactions relating to casinos and certain other designated businesses.

Singapore’s Casino Control Act mentions that circumstances that should trigger customer due diligence by the city-state’s two casino resorts include: “When the casino operator enters into a cash transaction with a patron involving SGD10,000 [US$7,177] or more in a single transaction; [and] when the casino operator receives a sum of SGD5,000 or more in a single transaction to be deposited in a deposit account…”

Singapore’s casino regulator has already requested the city-state’s casino operators to set a threshold for the amount of cash transactions that are subject to due diligence at SGD5,000, said Bloomberg, citing a CRA spokesperson responding to an enquiry from the news outlet.

The FATF was set up in 1989 as an initiative of the G7 group of the world’s richest countries to develop policies to combat money laundering.

Last week the CRA told GGRAsia it was aware – prior to its publication – of a Bloomberg report that said Marina Bay Sands was being investigated by the United States Department of Justice over compliance procedures in relation to that venue’s anti-money laundering controls. Las Vegas Sands told GGRAsia it had no comment on that report.