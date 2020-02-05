Slideshow | Macau casinos closed amid coronavirus crisis

Feb 05, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News
Feb 05, 2020
Feb 05, 2020
Feb 05, 2020
Feb 05, 2020
Feb 05, 2020The Macau government-ordered 15-day suspension of the city’s 41 casinos from midnight on Tuesday, in the wake of three locals – including two casino industry-linked workers – getting...
Feb 05, 2020
Dec 31, 2019The scale of the land plot at Philippine casino resort...
Dec 11, 2019The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) Authority in South...
Dec 09, 2019Macau junket brand Suncity’s move toward being a casino...
Nov 06, 2019A senior official of Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture has...
Jul 15, 2019Hong Kong-listed casino operator and developer NagaCorp Ltd...
(Click here for more)
”This is only a closure on the gaming venues of the tourism complex. Hotels and food and beverage venues can still continue, considering there are still visitors there. And we have sufficient risk control measures”
Lei Wai Nong
Macau Secretary for Economy and Finance