Vietnam casinos confirm 15-day pause over pandemic

Several casino operators in Vietnam have confirmed a 15-day shutdown of their venues starting from Wednesday (April 1). The country’s government ordered also – with effect from that day – so-called ‘social distancing’ measures and shuttering of non-essential businesses, in an effort to limit the spread of a novel coronavirus, and its associated illness, Covid-19.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ordered a ban on more than two people congregating in public; and said that only businesses and service venues involved in essential goods and services were allowed to stay open, reported Vietnam News Agency, an official news outlet.

The above restrictions also apply for 15 days, starting on April 1. Citizens in Vietnam are also asked to stay home, except to buy essentials, namely food, or medicine. An exception is also granted to those working in essential services, the news agency reported.

Corona Resort and Casino – a gaming complex located on Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island – has announced on its official website that the Corona Casino, along with “all indoor and outdoor activities”, will not be available from April 1 to April 15. The measures were put in place based on the anti- Covid-19 measures announced by Vietnam’s government, the property noted in its message.

Australia-listed casino firm Donaco International Ltd said in a Wednesday filing that its gaming operations at the Aristo International Hotel in Lao Cai, Vietnam, were also involved in the temporary shutdown. “This follows the Vietnam government’s announcement mandating the temporary closure of all casinos for a period of 15 days from April 1, 2020,” Donaco said in the filing.

On Tuesday Donaco had confirmed the shutdown of gaming its other Indochina operation – Star Vegas Resort and Club in Poipet, Cambodia – as part of measures by the Cambodian government to stop the spread of Covid-19 in that nation. The Cambodia and Vietnam temporary closures will result in a “material impact” on the firm’s business, Donaco said in its Wednesday filing.

Macau-based junket firm Suncity Group has also announced in a social media post that the operation of its VIP gaming club at Crowne Plaza Danang in Vietnam has been suspended starting from “12.00am” on April 1. The suspension, which it said was “in compliance with” the Vietnamese government’s latest directive, will last for 15 days, according to Suncity Group’s notice.